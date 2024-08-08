Watch Now
Big Gulch Fire in Moffat County burns over 1,000 acres as of Thursday

The fire was previously estimated to be around 400 acres in an update on Wednesday evening.
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire burning in far northwestern Colorado has consumed 1,161 acres and while the cause has not been determined, officials said it was believed to be caused by lightning.

The Big Gulch Fire has burned private and public lands near Moffat County Roads 90 and 174, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was previously estimated to be around 400 acres in an update on Wednesday evening.

While Highway 40 remained open, officials said firefighters would be in the area over the next several days checking hotspots, according to the sheriff’s office, which said as of Wednesday there were no structures threatened.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office wildfire crews along with Craig Fire and aircraft were helping to knock out the fire.

