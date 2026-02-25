Aspen to become first city in the country to use wildland firefighting drones

The future of firefighting is coming to Aspen.

This summer, the Aspen Fire Department will begin using firefighting drones to respond to wildland fires, making it the first department in the country to use this technology.

Seneca, a Northern California startup, makes these unmanned drones that can each carry 100 gallons of fire-suppressing foam. Aspen will get five drones this summer.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Aspen's fire chief and with Seneca's founder and CEO. As they explained, it works like this: A fire is spotted. The approximate coordinates of the fire are entered, and the drones are launched. Using artificial intelligence, the drones locate the exact spot of the fire and dump the foam in their payloads onto the fire. They can obviously get there much quicker than a truck or a helicopter.

"That's about as much suppression as a full wildland engine, and to get it there within 5 to 10 minutes of detection, that's the critical window that can really make a difference," said Seneca CEO Stuart Landesberg.

Aspen and Seneca are cagey about the cost of the drones. The city says these first five drones are being paid for through private donations. And Seneca's Landesberg says only the five-year contract with Aspen is in the millions of dollars and is 2-to-3% of the cost of a manned helicopter.

"It's another tool in the toolbox that makes our communities safer, more insurable. Makes our firefighters safer. Makes our aviators safer, that's my real hope," said Aspen Fire Chief Jake Andersen.

Aspen Fire expects drone training to begin in the early summer and to have the tech in full-time use soon after.