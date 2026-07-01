Aspen Acres Fire SW of Pueblo becomes Colorado’s largest this season at 35K+ acres

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Aspen Acres Fire, burning southwest of Pueblo in both Pueblo and Custer counties, has grown to the state's largest so far this season at more than 35,000 acres, with no containment reported.

The fire was first reported on Monday and quickly overtook a large swath of land surrounding the community of Beulah, destroying more than 100 structures and prompting immediate evacuations.

No injuries were reported, and information on the origin and cause has not been released.

Of the structures lost, at least 100 were in Pueblo County, and Custer County reported at least 55 structures were destroyed, mostly residential homes.

A Beulah family who lost their rented home to the fire described the chaotic evacuation to Denver7.

“I just woke up, [checked my phone], it was a fire. It was pretty close,” said Coza Mendoza, who just moved to the area with her partner and adopted child. “So, then I was like, I got to wake up everyone. We just started chaotically packing.”

◼️ MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires

Mendoza’s partner, Jordan Clark, told Denver7 that the sound of fire left him bewildered.

“It's really loud, the fire; it's like a waterfall- that's what it sounds like: just a loud roaring, and it's very disorienting,” said Clark.

Clark said the loss of their home is devastating.

“It's crushing. So much effort gone. I don't know. I feel numb and lost,” said Clark.

The fire also significantly damaged the historic Horseshoe Lodge in Pueblo Mountain Park, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Meanwhile, new mandatory evacuations were issued Wednesday in the Aspen Acres Fire, encompassing the Red Creek Ranch Area, north of Highway 78, south of Highway 96 and west of Siloam Road.

Additionally, a new pre-evacuation order was put in place from Highway 78 to Highway 96, from the community of Beulah east to Siloam Road.

The following areas remain under an evacuation order, as of Wednesday morning:



Lazy Acres

Bishops Castle

12 Mile Road

S. Pines Drive

San Isabel

Rye

Beulah

3R Road to Crow cutoff

3R Road east to Water Barrel Road

Burn Mill Road to I-25

An evacuation center is set up at the Pueblo County Recreation Center, located at 1650 Cooper Place. Pets are permitted.

A Disaster Assistance Center opened Wednesday at Pueblo Academy of Arts (formerly Pitts Middle School), 29 Lehigh, for evacuees from Pueblo and Custer counties.

There are more than 500 ground crews battling the massive blaze, supported by at least 10 aircraft.

Dry conditions will persist in the next three to four days as temperatures climb to over 100 degrees.

Information on the fire’s expected growth in the coming days has yet to be released.