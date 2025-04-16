8e Fire in Larimer County sparked by 'old battery' in outdoor lighting, deemed accidental

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators determined that a wildfire that destroyed a Larimer County home in March was accidental and caused by an "old battery" in a piece of outdoor lighting equipment.

The fast-moving 8e Fire ignited on March 17 west of Berthoud and was fueled by high winds and low relative humidity.

Crews contained the 21-acre fire in about four hours, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. One home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

Wildfire Home destroyed in 'fast-moving' 8e Fire in Larimer County Óscar Contreras

The sheriff's office investigated the cause of the fire with help from the Loveland Police Department.

In an update Tuesday, LCSO announced that an "old battery in an outdoor lighting element" sparked the fire. Investigators determined that the fire was accidental.

"Our thoughts remain with the family whose home was impacted by this fast and destructive wildfire," the sheriff's office said in a social media post Tuesday. "We appreciate those who called to report it and the many first responders who worked hard to protect lives and property."