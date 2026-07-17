33-year-old accused of faking credentials to work Elk Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff's Office says

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly faking credentials to work the Elk Fire, according to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

Dustin Shoffner, 33, faces charges of felony forgery and felony criminal impersonation. Shoffner is accused of falsifying information to get hired by a contracted medical crew assigned to the wildfire in Hinsdale County, Colorado.

Shoffner was arrested following an investigation, according to the sheriff's office. He was then transported to the Gunnison County Detention Center. The case remains under active investigation, the sheriff's office said.