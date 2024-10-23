32 veterans find healing by helping restore land destroyed by Alexander Mountain Fire

DRAKE, Colo. — A Colorado nonprofit gathered a team of veterans Saturday morning to clear land destroyed by the Alexander Mountain Fire.

Thirty-two veterans downed burned trees and planted mushrooms on nearly 1,000 acres of land in Drake.

The land can be seen from the historic Sylvan Dale Ranch, where an estimated 950 acres and several buildings were lost in the fire. Silas Binkley, director of programs and operations for the Heart-J Center, manages the burned land.

The family that owns Sylvan Dale Ranch plans to transfer nearly 3,000 acres of land to the Heart-J Center. The first transfer of around 1,000 acres happened last year, and the remaining 2,000 will be transferred in the future.

"The vision is that schools and students and scholars from throughout Colorado will come through here and use Heart-J Center land as a research hub," said Binkley.

The nonprofit partnered with the Combat Recovery Foundation, an organization focused on effective suicide prevention efforts for veterans. The foundation brought 24 volunteers to the ranch and taught them how to operate chainsaws and clear trees.

"The land is healing, but it’s healing them at the same time," said Binkley.

Noah George is one of the veterans who helped out with the cleanup project. George, a Marine veteran, served multiple deployments overseas. He's now a student at Front Range Community College and is working towards a degree in Forestry.

George said the years he spent in the military were the best of his life. After returning home, he missed the comradery of his military life.

“It can be a little lonely," said George. "Being around other veterans helps motivate me and keep me on track.”

George argued that the fire mitigation work alongside his fellow veterans was an important form of therapy.

"Veterans can be terrible at seeking out help, but they're the first to volunteer their help," said Alana Bethune, a manager at the Combat Recovery Foundation.

As an Army veteran, Bethune knows the mental health struggles veterans experience all too well. She argued that staying busy can often be the best way to combat previous traumas.

The fire mitigation project on Drake provides the work, comradery and healing veterans may desperately need.

"Healing happens in nature," said Bethune. "We're getting them involved in a new purpose."

Bethune said the cleanup process will take place over several months.

The Combat Recovery Foundation organized a GoFundMe for the ranch, with the proceeds going towards restoring the backcountry of Heart-J Center at Sylvan Dale Ranch.