Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction to close after March 10

Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction will close after March 10, the medical center announced on Facebook Monday.

The West Springs Hospital has provided inpatient psychiatric care to the Western Slope for 20 years. The last day for inpatient operations at the hospital will be March 10, according to the West Springs board of directors. Outpatient services remain open.

"It is time to take a step back and explore other care models that are more sustainable in today's changing healthcare environment," the board of directors said in the closure announcement.

The decision will not affect outpatient services on the same main campus as the hospital, like the Withdrawal Management program next door, the board reassured. There will still be outpatient psychiatric therapy and case management.

The West Springs board of directors said it would evaluate other uses for the hospital building, which was funded by the community. They are looking for options that will still meet the healthcare needs of the area. It also committed to reaching out to community partners to help staff find job fairs and openings. The board said the hospital would help patients transfer medical records and treatment to other inpatient healthcare providers. West Springs plans to help the overall community find other resources available in an emergency, as well.

The medical center is still part of the Colorado Crisis Services response system, according to the board of directors. Anyone in need of mental health support can call 1-844-493-TALK (8244) or text TALK to 38255 to speak to a caregiver.