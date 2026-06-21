‘Leaving Colorful Colorado’ sign destroyed in crash in Western Colorado

FRUITA, Colo. – The Centennial State has one less 'Leaving Colorful Colorado' sign after it was destroyed during a vehicle crash on I-70 near Mile Marker 231 on Saturday. This is in far western Colorado.

Lower Valley Fire District (LVFD) on social media posted that the sign was obliterated when an apparent blown tire set off a crash where the driver of a van lost control and was forced off I-70.

LVFD said the driver of the van was able to get out of the vehicle and was checked out by first responders but “declined” to go to the hospital.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, added LVFD.