Families identify 3 of the 5 Grand Junction teens killed after car veers off cliff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Family members have identified three of the five teens killed after their car veered off road and down into a cliff in Grand Junction over the weekend.

William Simms, Tyler Kersey and Tristan Tucker — all 17 years old — died from injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred Saturday night near 2694 Lookout Lane.

GoFundMe William Simms, Tyler Kersey and Tristan Tucker — all 17 years old — were killed after their car veered off road and down into a cliff in Grand Junction over the weekend.

Grand Junction police said in a news release Monday the car was traveling south on the roadway when it veered off the road and down a steep hillside.

First responders were not dispatched to the crash site until early Sunday morning. Police have not said how the crash was discovered or what prompted the Sunday morning response.

Investigators also said they are examining speed as a possible factor in the deadly crash.

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Three of the occupants, including the driver and front-seat passenger, were wearing seat belts, while two others were ejected from the vehicle, according to the news release.

Personnel from the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Grand Junction Fire Department and the Mesa County Coroner's Office worked together to recover the victims from the crash site.

A 2023 Google Street View image of Lookout Lane does not show guardrails along the stretch of road where the crash occurred. It is unclear whether any barriers were in place at the time of Saturday's crash.

Authorities have not indicated whether roadway design or the absence of guardrails played any role in the crash.

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In a statement released Tuesday, Mesa County Valley School District 51 said the first day of the new school year was marked by both excitement and profound grief, as the community mourned the loss of students who were not there to begin the year.

"As we close out the first day of a new school year, our hearts remain heavy as some members of our D51 Family weren’t able to be a part of it. Today brought so many of the moments we love about the first day of school. Smiles, hugs, new classrooms, friendly faces, and the excitement of a fresh start. But we also know that for many in our D51 family, today carried unimaginable grief. Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the students we tragically lost, and with their friends, classmates, teachers, and entire GJHS community who are grieving alongside them. There are moments when words simply aren’t enough. This is one of them. We are D51. We grieve together. We support one another. And we will continue to walk alongside one another through the difficult days ahead. Tonight, as we reflect on the first day of a new school year, we are holding these students, their families, and everyone who knew and loved them close in our hearts," the statement read.