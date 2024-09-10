Car theft suspect shot, injured by Montrose County Sheriff’s deputy

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. – A deputy shot and injured a man who struck a law enforcement vehicle while allegedly attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle on Sunday.

Montrose police said sheriff’s deputies responded on September 8 to the 1400 block of E. Main Street looking for a stolen vehicle.

Two people were in the vehicle and when the deputy attempted to make contact with the individuals the driver fled and struck the patrol vehicle, according to police.

The suspect, who was not identified, was injured, said police.Per protocol, the Montrose County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative leave.