Brush fire forces road closure in Moffat County in far northwestern Colorado

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. – Fire crews are battling a brush fire in far northwestern Colorado forcing the closure of at least one county roadway.

The Moffat County brush fire is burning near Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 17 near the Colowyo Mine guard shack, said the sheriff’s office.

Both directions of Moffat County Road 17 are closed while Highway 13 is not closed, although it was possible Highway 13 could be closed, said local law enforcement.

Multiple agencies are battling the fire, including wildfire crews with the sheriff’s office, Bureau of Land Management Fire and the Craig Fire Department.

“Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel to battle the fire without interruption, wrote officials.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

The fire was reported at around 2:32 p.m. and there was no initial information on the number of acres impacted.

As dry and hot conditions have settled across Colorado, the area remains under a red flag warning with wind gusts up to 50 mph expected.

"Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch and spread rapidly and erratically," wrote National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Grand Junction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.