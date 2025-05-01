7 arrested in alleged Garfield County drug trafficking operation

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – Seven people have been arrested after being accused of being connected to an alleged drug trafficking operation in a Glenwood Springs home located near a middle school.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation since January of 2023 found the drug operation distributed illegal drugs, including methamphetamine from Frisco to Rifle.

The home of Sindy Vazquez Martinez, 44, and Osbaldo Ramirez-Andrade, 24, – located around 60 yards from Glenwood Springs Middle School property – was allegedly used to traffic drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other suspects arrested on connected charges include:

Henry Trujillo Benites, 44

Julian Cruz Carrazco, 28

Jose Manuel Romo Gallegos, 39

Cordelia Suazo Reed, 60

Juan Alberto Guevara-Regalado, 39

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects face a slew of felony drug charges and the investigation continues.