$150K in narcotics discovered during Mesa County traffic stop: Sheriff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – A Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday discovered cocaine later valued at over $150,000 during a traffic stop off I-70, the sheriff’s office announced.

The agency said the driver of a vehicle was pulled over after the Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy observed the driver changing “lanes erratically” near mile marker 17 on the interstate.

The driver, identified by the sheriff’s office as 35-year-old Jesus Enrique Leon Villa of Mexico, did not have a license, according to a news release.

Four packages weighing 5.1 kilograms tested positive for cocaine at the scene and Villa was taken into custody on felony drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.