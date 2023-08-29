One of the three U.S. Marines killed in an aircraft training exercise in Australia Sunday was a Colorado native.

A V-22B Osprey with 23 Marines on board crashed in tropical forest on Melville Island during a drill with members of the Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor militaries.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” Col Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of MRF-D, said in a news release from Marine Rotational Force- Darwin. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."

U.S. Marine Corps Major Tobin J. Lewis , 37, was one of three people who died in the crash.

He was born and raised in Conifer, Colorado. Maj. Lewis studied aviation at Liberty University before he joined the U.S. Marines in August 2008. He was then promoted to the rank of major in October of 2018.

Maj. Lewis received two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Three of the injured survivors from the crash remained in the hospital Tuesday, with one person in critical condition.

The U.S. has based up to 2,500 Marines in the Australian city of Darwin for six months a year since 2012 as part of the U.S. military pivot to Asia to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Highly-decorated U.S. Marine killed in Australian aircraft crash was a Colorado native