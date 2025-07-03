Workers union announces tentative agreement with King Soopers after days of negotiations

DENVER — The union that represents thousands of Colorado King Soopers employees announced on Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the company after days of negotiations.

In a post on Facebook, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 said the new contract includes fully-funded healthcare benefits, along with improved dental and vision benefits, fully-funded pension benefits, a "longevity" bonus for all associates with at least one year of seniority and "strong" wage increases for certain employees.

Union members will need to approve the new contract during ratification vote meetings. UFCW Local 7 said it is working to secure dates and locations for those meetings.

UFCW Local 7 had threatened to strike again if an agreement could not be reached. In February, employees went on strike for 12 days before the union and grocery chain agreed to resume negotiations.

Meanwhile, union members with Safeway are continuing their strike, amid a standstill in negotiations. UFCW Local 7 leaders are set to resume negotiations with Safeway/ Albertsons on Friday at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.