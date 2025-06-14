What to know about 'No Kings' protests scheduled across Colorado Saturday

DENVER — Thousands are expected to take to the streets across Colorado on Saturday as part of a national day of action against the Trump administration.

Organizers say the "No Kings" events aim to "reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like."

The protests are scheduled to go on at the same time as the U.S. Army's parade in Washington, D.C., which marks the branch's 250th anniversary. Saturday also marks President Donald Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Denver7 has learned of scheduled "No Kings" protests in several Colorado cities, including Denver, Fort Collins, Castle Rock and Parker.

Parker Organizer: Parker 'No Kings' protest will continue despite reschedule request Claire Lavezzorio

Denver's protest is scheduled to take place in front of the State Capitol. Jennifer Bradley, an organizer with Colorado 50501, told Denver7 that while marching is expected, there will be other resources at Saturday's protest.

"What we're going to have is an activist fair for the 'No Kings' event," Bradley said. "Instead of having a standard march and rally, what we're actually doing is bringing the community and the activist community together so people can find their fit, get involved, find what speaks to them, and get into the movement. We're going to have tablers, live music, protest classes, a community mural that's going to be donated to the Friday first walk, all sorts of interactive exhibits at each of the tables for people to participate in, and it's really about bringing the community together and getting people empowered."

Steffan Becker, another organizer with Colorado 50501, said they decided to integrate resources so participants have something to do after the protest.

"People don't know where to put their energy after the protest, so the point of this festival — or this fair — is to get everybody the opportunity to plug in with different organizations so that they can find out how to use their energy, find out what they're passionate about, and then not just show up at the protest, but be able to show up consistently, day in and day out, throughout different causes across the political spectrum," Becker said.

Denver's protest at the Colorado Capitol did receive a permit, which listed a potential attendance of 8,000 people. Organizers expect a much larger crowd size.

"We're expecting about 10,000 to 12,000 people at this point in time, and probably even more than that," Bradley said.

In Arvada, Arvadans for Progressive Actions said it is expecting at least 500 people. Jim C. with the organization told Denver7 the group decided to still hold its own demonstration to let audiences everywhere know how Arvadans feel.

"This is not just in blue Denver and the blue big cities," Jim said. "This is in places that are more purple, and Arvada is an average American suburb with average American people."

Denver7 Jim C. with Arvadans for Progressive Action

"We're concerned," Jim added. "We want everybody to know we're concerned."

On Friday, the Denver Police Department posted a "know you go" resource sheet on X.

In its post, the department said community members have the right to peacefully protest, and its officers are present at every major protest. Denver PD also reiterated that it does not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in federal immigration enforcement.

📣 KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Protest Edition



Denver OEM is proud to stand alongside @DenverPolice in ensuring everyone’s right to peacefully protest is protected and understood.



✔️ Peaceful protest is a right and safety is a priority.

✔️ DPD officers are there to protect, not… pic.twitter.com/HNrQBgHV8k — Denver Office of Emergency Management (@DenverOEM) June 13, 2025

Earlier this week, Denver7 spoke with Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, asking him about future protests and how his department and officers planned to respond.

"It's often best to over-prepare," Thomas said. "So, I'm confident that we will have a number of officers, the appropriate number of officers, to handle the size of the protest and whatever activities they choose to engage in."



Watch the full interview in the video player below

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas discusses 18 arrests during ICE Out! protest | Full intverview

Denver7 also asked protest organizers about safety at their respective demonstrations.

"We don't expect any violence or trouble at our event," Jim C. said.

"We are very adamant in reaffirming our nonviolent stance," said Bradley. "We do have safety marshals who are well-trained, well-experienced. They will be monitoring the event, walking around."

With high temperatures expected on Saturday, Bradey said they will have medics on-site should someone need help.

"We're going to make sure every table knows the symptoms of heat stroke," she said. "We're bringing plenty of water to keep everybody nice and hydrated. Then, of course, we will have a medic tent located on the edge of the grounds over there for any issues that arise. But we do have a registered nurse. We have people that are trained in first aid."

Denver7 reached out to Colorado's Republican delegation for comment on Saturday's planned protests across the country. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert sent the following statement.

With the border as secure as it’s ever been, a booming economy, and woke policies being thrown in the trash every day, I can see why the organized far-left wants to throw a staged temper tantrum this weekend.



While the rest of America joyously celebrates President Trump’s birthday, we can only hope that progressive protestors use their First Amendment rights peacefully without assaulting their fellow citizens or burning down any buildings.