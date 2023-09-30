Watch Now
What happens to WIC, SNAP benefits if the government shuts down

Scripps National
Posted at 9:05 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 23:14:35-04

DENVER — Local food resources are bracing for impact as a potential government shutdown looms.

"We've been preparing for potential government shutdown, but ensuring that we're here, we're ready," said Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. "There's a lot of fear about people missing a paycheck or going longer without a paycheck."

So far this year, 123,416 individuals have enrolled in Colorado's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). In 2022, 540,300 Coloradans signed up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Both programs could be impacted if the government shuts down.

Fortunately, SNAP benefits will continue uninterrupted for October.

"The large majority of SNAP participants who will be receiving a benefit issuance between now and the 10th day of the month have already enrolled. And so, those funds have already been encumbered as a benefit for them," explained Karla Maraccini, Colorado Division Director of Food & Energy Assistance.

WIC recipients could have seen a loss in benefits. However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Friday assured Coloradans that WIC participants can expect their benefits to continue.

“Protecting the health and well-being of Colorado families is our top priority. We are closely working with the federal government to ensure that these critical services are not impacted by the shutdown and that Coloradans can continue to access their WIC benefits,” said Heidi Hoffman, the state’s WIC director, in a statement.

Clients will still be able to use their eWIC cards to purchase goods. CDPHE said retail partners have been assured that their funding remains intact and they can continue to accept eWIC payments.

If the shutdown continues into November, however, there will be complications.

"It is possible that SNAP benefits may be impacted. There could be a delay in issuing those benefits potentially. However, at this time, we really are not that concerned," said Maraccini.

The nation's longest shutdown lasted 35 days and ended in January 2019.

If a shutdown does last into November, local food banks, who have already faced a busy year due to rising food costs, will have to step up in a major way.

"In a scenario where a government shutdown lasts longer than the month of October, we're committed. We're ready and willing and here to help. To be honest, we have already tripled our food purchasing costs. We do not have the budget to now increase that, you know, many times over again," said Pulling.

Congress has until 10 p.m. MST Saturday — midnight EST Sunday — to reach a deal and pass a spending bill.

To donate to Food Bank of the Rockies, click here.

