Rep. Yadira Caraveo meets with food assistance organizations while food banks tackle busy summer

DENVER — Summer mobile food pantries hosted by Food Bank of the Rockies have become increasingly busy with both kids out of school for the summer and the end of the COVID-19 national public health emergency.

"When school's out for the summer, parents might have a more challenging time finding regular meals for their kids who may be getting breakfast at school, lunch at school and then snacks after school," explained Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer for Food Bank of the Rockies.

That strain on families and food banks has been worse since the end of emergency SNAP allotments.

"Since then, Food Bank of the Rockies has seen a 40 to 60% increase of individuals attending our mobile pantries. We're feeling that increase across the board. We're continuing to spend triple what we were pre-COVID to purchase food to keep up with the need," said Desai.

The average reduction in benefits to SNAP recipients was around $90, per person, per month. Community resources have been trying hard to keep up.

Several local food assistance programs and nonprofits met Friday with U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Adams County, to share what they've been seeing.

"I think the most powerful thing to hear is the increased need that we're seeing. Especially since those emergency allotments ended, we're seeing hundreds of percent increase in need, from each single one of these groups in the community, that the need has not ended," she said.

Rep. Caraveo introduced the "Keep Families Fed Act" in April, however, there's been no movement on the bill in Congress. She said she'll be taking feedback from the round table back to DC as she works with other members of the House Agriculture Committee to draft this year's Farm Bill. Funding from the Farm Bill could go to programs like SNAP.

"Any time there is a choice for a lawmaker to support these programs, we wholeheartedly support that effort," said Desai.

U.S. Rep. meets with food assistance organizations while food banks tackle busy summer

In the meantime, local food organizations are hoping that the generosity of the community can help bridge the gap and help those trying to put food on their tables.

If you are in need of food assistance, there are additional resources:



The USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program connects low-income families with U.S. grown food.

The Double Up Food Bucks program gives you dollar-for-dollar benefits back when you use your EBT card to by fresh healthy foods.

You can click here for a list of all food banks and pantries in our state.

The state also offers the following for those that may be impacted by this change:

Roll over unused SNAP benefits to the next month. Unused benefits can remain on EBT cards for up to nine months. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits.

Unused benefits can remain on EBT cards for up to nine months. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits. Stock up on non-perishable items now , while you have the additional benefits. (View tips on stocking your pantry in English or Spanish.)

, while you have the additional benefits. (View tips on stocking your pantry in English or Spanish.) Stretch food ingredients and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste. (View tips on stretching ingredients in English or Spanish.)

and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste. (View tips on stretching ingredients in English or Spanish.) Consider freezing produce to make fruit and vegetables last longer. (View tips on freezing food in English or Spanish.)

to make fruit and vegetables last longer. (View tips on freezing food in English or Spanish.) Look at unit prices to compare similar products at the grocery store. (View tips on comparing prices in English or Spanish.)