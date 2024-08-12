Weld County sheriff's deputies searching for 18-year-old they say left the scene of a crash Saturday

WELD COUNTY, Colo — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 18-year-old deputies said left the scene of a crash Saturday.

Carlos Retana, 18, was last seen Saturday just after midnight at a friend's home off Weld County Road 6, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. That's just west of Weld County Road 61 in Keensburg, Colorado.

He ran away from a traffic crash near Weld County Road 59 and Weld County Road 8, the sheriff's office said.

Retana has brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who sees Retana is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff's Office at 970-350-9600.