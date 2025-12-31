U.S. Secretary of Energy issues emergency order Wendesday to keep Colorado coal plant open

The U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright issued an emergency order Wednesday to keep a Colorado coal plant open through the colder months.

The Craig Station coal plant in Craig, Colorado, was scheduled to shut down at the end of 2025 after more than nine years of debate.

“On Day One, President Trump declared an energy emergency and directed the government to reverse the dangerous energy subtraction policies of the previous administration,” Wright said in the Wednesday announcement. “Keeping this coal plant online will ensure Americans maintain an affordable, reliable, and secure supply of electricity."

The Office of Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded to the order in the following statement to Denver7:

“This order will pass tens of millions in costs to Colorado rate payers, in order to keep a coal plant open that is broken and not needed. Ludicrously, the coal plant isn’t even operational right now, meaning repairs - to the tune of millions of dollars - just to get it running, all on the backs of rural Colorado ratepayers! Going backwards is an attempt to force local communities to foot the bill to extend plant operations, and will cost energy consumers more. Today’s action flies in the face of this careful planning, is inconsistent with market forces, and will hurt Coloradans.”

Coal power was 28% more expensive nationwide in 2024 than it was in 2021, according to a June analysis from Energy Innovation, costing consumers $6.2 billion more.

However, the Department of Energy's Resource Adequacy Report claims power outages could increase by 100 times in 2030 if the U.S. continues to reduce what it calls "reliable power" like coal plants.

Wright's emergency order is in place through at least March 30, 2026.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Prior coverage:

