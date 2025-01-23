Twelve of Colorado's state parks working toward International Dark Sky Place certification

Twelve of Colorado's state parks will work with DarkSky Colorado to achieve International Dark Sky Place certification.

The certification is modeled on other conservation and environmental certification programs, such as the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Biosphere Reserves. The goal of the certification is to recognize the efforts of communities using best practices to protect the nocturnal environment, according to DarkSky, reducing light pollution and protecting the stargazing experience.

“Dark sky preservation is a growing priority statewide, and we’re thrilled to be supporting these state parks in achieving reduced unnecessary light pollution,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Deputy Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Through this program, participating areas will help lead the way in showing how tourism and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand.”

The participating parks will get 20 hours of free consulting to identify ways they can achieve the certification. To that end, CPW will provide sky quality meter equipment to any parks that don't have it yet.

“Preserving access to the stars can also benefit local communities by strengthening the local tourism economy, reducing energy consumption, and providing an improved quality of life,” the executive director of Colorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Eve Lieberman said.

Participating state parks include Eleven Mile, Elkhead Reservoir, Golden Gate Canyon, Steamboat Lake and Staunton State Park — just to name a few.

For more information on which state parks will be involved in the program, click here.