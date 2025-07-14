‘Truly one of a kind’: Gov. Jared Polis mourns passing of Colorado poet laureate Andrea Gibson

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday mourned the loss of Colorado poet laureate Andrea Gibson, whom he called a champion for the arts and a talented poet.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Andrea Gibson, an inspiring poet and Colorado’s current Poet Laureate,” Gov. Polis said in a statement Monday. “Renowed for inspiring poetry, advocacy for arts in education, and unique ability to connect with the vast and diverse poetry lovers of Colorado, Andrea was truly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by personal friends as well all who were touched by their poetry.”

Gibson was the 10th Colorado poet laureate, whose term started in September 2023, according to the governor.

Gibson sat down with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden last year during National Poetry Month. At the time, Gibson told Ogden why poetry matters.

Longmont Celebrating National Poetry Month with Colorado’s poet laureate Shannon Ogden

“I think we were all born astonished. We were never meant to grow out of our awe. And I think that's what poetry consistently turns us towards and wakes us to is our awe, our astonishment and wonder,” Gibson said. “I think my job as a poet, I feel, is to remind people that we were born astonished and to keep touching back there.”

Gibson was known to perform poetry often a live music venues accompanied on stage by musician friends.

Since 2022, however, Gibson was prevented from performing in-person due to a compromised immune system after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which she told Ogden was declared incurable by her doctors.

The governor’s office said Monday the selection of the state’s poet laureate is based on “artistic excellence, a demonstrated history of community service in the advancement of poetry, and the ability to present poetry effectively.”

A spokesperson for the governor said a panel of former laureates and poetry leaders reviews nominations and makes recommendations to the governor, who makes the final selection.

The process to choose a new poet laureate will be announced shortly, the governor’s spokesperson said.