Celebrating National Poetry Month with Colorado’s poet laureate

LONGMONT, Colo — Andrea Gibson, one of the most celebrated poets of the last two decades, is Colorado's 10th poet laureate.

We met with Gibson at their home to talk about poetry and why it matters. I quickly found out that there is as much poetry in how Andrea talks as there is in their poetry.

"I think we were all born astonished. We were never meant to grow out of our awe. And I think that's what poetry consistently turns us towards and wakes us to is our awe, our astonishment and wonder. I think my job as a poet, I feel, is to remind people that we were born astonished and to keep touching back there. I genuinely feel like awe could save the world. Because I personally have never felt, I've never felt shame and awe at the same time. I've never felt loneliness and awe at the same time. I've never ever felt hatred and awe at the same time," said Gibson.

In my experience, poetry gets a bad rap because of poetry readings — sing-songy pretentiousness delivered behind a lectern at a school. That is not an Andrea Gibson poetry reading. They perform the poetry, often at live music venues accompanied on stage by musician friends. It's like an NPR rock show.

For the last two years, however, a compromised immune system has prevented in-person performances. Gibson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"About a year ago, it was declared incurable by my doctors. I started a brand new treatment at that time — it's a chemotherapy, one where I get to keep my great hair, fortunately. So I've been doing that for the last year and it's been working really well for me. So I'll probably be on it as long as it's working," said Gibson.

April is National Poetry Month, which is a great excuse to discover the work of Colorado's poet laureate if you are unfamiliar. And Andrea Gibson will leave you in awe.

Good news. Andrea has two live shows scheduled for May 30 and May 31 at Denver's Paramount Theater — their first in two years. Comedian Tig Notaro will open the show. You can grab tickets through this link.

And if Andrea's health holds up to the performances, these will be the first of many more.