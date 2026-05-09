Travelers at DIA brace for turbulence this summer as fuel prices soar

DENVER - The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports the U.S. airline industry spent more than $5 billion on fuel in March, up from around $3.8 billion in March of the previous year. Experts say consumers will be the ones filling in the gaps.

Travelers at Denver International Airport are already feeling uneasy about the summer ahead.

Watch Tyler Melito's report on the latest on fuel prices for airlines in the video below.

The latest on airlines spending more on fuel — and how it could impact your plans

"I'm going for work, but we're just extending it into like a little vacation," said Emily Dileo, who was on her way to Portugal.

But with costs going up, not everyone is optimistic about what's coming.

"The gas prices, of course, I know, since the gas is high, the flights are going to go up and then with there being one less airline, the lines are probably going to be longer as well," shared Latara Miller, who was one her way to Houston.

That same traveler expressed anxiety about potential disruptions.

"Then, us getting here and hoping that our plane (isn't) the next to cancel while we are sitting down here," said Arvana Love, who was also going to Houston.

Cheri Young, associate professor at the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver, said despite fuel costs rising, airlines are still consuming the same amount of fuel.

"Jet fuel is a major expense for the airline, and it's not like any of us are getting thinner or bringing lighter suitcases on the plane, so the planes are just as heavy," Young explained.

As a result, Young told Denver7's Tyler Melito that airlines will most likely raise ticket prices, also pointing to the reduced competition in the market as a contributing factor.

"It's supply and demand, and when you have these low-cost carriers come into a market like a Spirit Airlines, Frontier, Southwest years ago, then other airlines have to compete on price," Young outlined. "If you don't have a low-cost carrier servicing your particular geographical area, then there's no pressure for the other airlines to try to match that low price."

As a result, Young believes this could price out some customers.

"Your wealthier demographic, they're continuing to travel just as much," Young said. "They have not pulled back, and we see that in terms of airline ticket sales, high-end resorts and hotels, they're doing just as well. But the 90% of the population that is not in that upper classification, they're pulling back."

Because of the uncertainty, some travelers are already rethinking their summer plans. One traveler said he is opting to drive instead of fly.

"Yeah, I'm going to Tennessee next week, and I'm most definitely driving," said Michael Paul, who was headed to Nashville for Mother's Day.

Others say they are avoiding travel altogether for now.

"I'm just kind of buckling down and avoiding, (waiting) for everything to blow over. I mean, I'm not traveling with my kids this time, but if I were, I'd probably take a place. I have no plans, no future plans, to go on another trip," said traveler Emily Dileo.