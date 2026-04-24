'They're not alone': Dad shares experience with foster care system this Child Abuse Prevention Month

DENVER — Parents, volunteers and the State of Colorado are working to raise awareness about child abuse and all the resources available to prevent it from becoming a crisis for Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Nate Bustamante experienced the foster care system as a kid and then again as a parent.

"I entered the system when I was eight years old with two younger brothers," Bustamante told Denver7. "I cycled through 26 different placements, 36 different elementary schools."

After then experiencing the system as a parent himself with his own children, he started to work alongside attorneys and help families going through a similar situation.

"They're not alone," Bustamante said. "I think feeling like you're drowning in life, because life is hard on all of us, it's real easy to feel alone and like you're going through it alone. But when you can see somebody who has done something very productive with their life, and has walked through those same fires and is able to now give back and support you - it's just like this unspoken mirror."

Bustamante worked with Toni Minor to set up what's called a warm line — a pilot program where you can get help with other needs like clothing and food. When Coloradans call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-844, CO-4-KIDS, in Boulder, Gilpin and Pueblo counties, they can access the warm line.

"I feel like it would have made a huge difference for both me and my two oldest daughters," Minor told Denver7.

Minor is in long-term recovery and said her two oldest daughters lived through her choices. She's made it her passion to give back and help other families find support and resources before reaching a crisis point.

She is also a program manager at Illuminate Colorado and talked about all the different partnerships that people can tap into for help.

"I partner with probation and with a church in Lakewood, and we provide hot meals for the families. We provide child care for the families so that the parents can go to their group and get their needs met while their children are getting their needs met," Minor said.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is also organizing a resource fair this month on Saturday, April, 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denver Zoo.

The first thousand people get in for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. Inside the zoo will be local organizations and resources for everything from mental health help to housing help and more.