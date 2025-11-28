Suspect taken into custody in Colorado in connection with disappearance of 13-year-old girl from Utah

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday in Colorado in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Utah, according to the Ogden City Police Department.

An Amber Alert was issued after Jessika Francisco was reported missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday. As the Ogden City police investigation unfolded, 33-year-old Christopher Wiggins was determined to be a suspect.

By 7 p.m. Wednesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Wiggins in Colorado and arrested him.

Francisco was found safe and her family was notified. Ogden City police said there's coordination of both federal and local victim services for Francisco in Fort Collins.

Originally, Ogden City police reported Wiggins was a family acquaintance of Francisco's who is a registered sex offender and is not permitted to have contact with Francisco. Wiggins has a prior conviction from Aug. 31, 2011, for two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to Ogden City police.

The extent of criminal charges in this case has not yet been determined, Ogden City police said.