Polis orders flags to be lowered in honor of volunteer firefighter killed during Trump assassination attempt

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Monday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter who was killed during an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when shots rang out. Corey Comperatore, 50, was shielding his family from gunfire when he was killed, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Two other attendees of the rally were also injured in the shooting.

Trump said he was hit in the upper part of his right ear before being ushered off the stage. He was reportedly checked out at a local hospital before flying back to New Jersey overnight, where he has a home.

National Man killed at Trump rally shooting was 'hero' who protected his family Scripps News Staff

Polis ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday from sunrise to sunset to honor Comperatore. In a statement, the Colorado governor called Comperatore a hero.

“My thoughts are with hero Corey Comperatore’s family and friends during this terrible time. There are no words that can take away the pain of this moment, but together we can help honor his life and the man that he was. That’s why I’m directing that flags be lowered in Colorado,” said Polis. “The last few days have been traumatic for all Americans, and we unite to mourn the tragic loss of Corey Comperatore.”

The FBI identified the shooter early Sunday as a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania. Secret Service personnel "neutralized the shooter" within minutes of him opening fire, according to law enforcement.

Read more about the attack here:

