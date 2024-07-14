DENVER — Denver's former Police Chief Paul Pazen highlighted some security concerns after former President Donald Trump's attempted assassination in Pennsylvania Saturday.

“Although these are very difficult situations to manage, something that's very basic on a checklist was what was missed,” said Pazen.

That basic element, he said, is controlling the high ground. It's something Pazen said can't be overlooked.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations will investigate how the shooter was able to perch on a rooftop near the rally.

“Did the local police have the ability to communicate with state? Did they have the ability to communicate with the Secret Service? Those are all parts of the investigation that we must have answers for in order to prevent future tragedies,” said Pazen.

As the former Chief in the Mile High City from 2018 to 2022, Pazen has experience with large-scale event security, including the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver.

Former Denver police chief shares insight on Trump rally security lapse

“There was a lot of preparation,” said Pazen.

It took a year of preparation, unlike the short timeline he said officials likely had to follow for Saturday’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“You’re able to train all of your officers…you’re able to plan whether that’s aerial support of helicopters and drones,” said Pazen.

Ahead of Monday’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, President Biden promised heightened security.

Milwaukee will rely on law enforcement from across the nation, as Trump is due to receive his party's formal nomination just days after the shooting.

“The last time I checked, we are the United States of America right now. That 'united' part seems a little far-fetched, and we need to bring it back together so we can prevent acts of violence like this,” said Pazen.