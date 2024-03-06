Palmer Ridge High School mourns the loss of a student following accident at Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE, Colo. — A Monument-area high school student passed away Saturday following an accident at Keystone Ski Resort.

Lewis-Palmer District 38 has identified the student as 14-year-old Levi Inama. He went to Palmer Ridge High School.

In an email sent out to district students, staff, and families, Palmer Ridge High School Principal Adam Frank said, "Levi will be remembered by our community as a friend, athlete, scholar and wonderful person. Levi was kind, respected, and caring, and his presence will be missed in our halls, as well as on our Football and Track teams, where he was a hard-working, student-athlete."

The district said resources will be available to students and staff at the school throughout the week.

Keystone Resort said the accident took place on a beginner trail on Decrum Mountain. Following the incident, Inama was taken to the Keystone Medical Center by Keystone Ski Patrol.

Inama's cause of death has not been released at this time.

Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort, said the Vail Resorts family is extending its sympathy and support to his family and friends.

___

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.