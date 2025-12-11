Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Colorado program helps survivors of abuse with housing needs

The state is partnering with community groups to provide funding for survivors of domestic and sexual violence
The Colorado Department of Human Services said a new program for survivors of domestic and sexual violence is already helping hundreds of survivors and their children.
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) said a new program for survivors of domestic and sexual violence is already helping hundreds of survivors and their children.

CDHS said the program is specifically focused on housing needs.

“Ensuring that survivors and their kids have access to safe and stable housing is crucial for families to heal and move forward in a healthy way,” Director of the Domestic Violence Program for CDHS Beth Collins said.

The program is designed to support community groups working with survivors of domestic and sexual violence with funding.

“The ways that this project is supporting people is through paying for rent costs, helping people if they need to move into new housing, assisting with security deposits as well as a range of other housing related needs,” Collins said.

The program launched in July of 2025 and has helped 240 survivors and more than 500 of their kids so far, according to data from CDHS.

This program was set up after the passage of the Stable Housing for Survivors of Abuse Bill last year. The state is investing $2 million a year from reserve funds into this project through June of 2029.

CDHS is partnering with dozens of community groups to distribute the money.

The state shared a link that has more than 45 community-based organizations that help survivors. Most of these organizations can also help survivors and their families apply for the Domestic Violence Program, TANF Flex Funds Program.

