New Colorado law takes away anonymity of sperm and egg donors starting in 2025

DENVER — Starting Wednesday, if you're considering donating sperm or eggs in Colorado, you can no longer do so anonymously.

A bill signed in 2022 takes effect January 1, 2025.

According to the law, the interests of someone conceived from a donor must be considered, and they should have access to personal and family medical history of the donor.

However, the donor's name and identifying information will be kept private until the donor-conceived person turns 18, according to the law.

The law also places a limit on the number of families a donor can give to, to make it easier for the donor-conceived person to get in touch with any siblings, as well.

To make this all possible, the law states that donor agencies must maintain the current contact information and any medical updates of their donors by checking in with them at least once every three years.

Colorado is the first state in our country to pass a law taking away the anonymity of donors.