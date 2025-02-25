Man missing at Black Canyon of the Gunnison, National Park Service announces search for him Monday

MONTROSE, Colo. — A 31-year-old man went missing at Black Canyon of the Gunnison, the National Park Service announced its search for him in collaboration with the Montrose County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Jordan Masters, 31, lives in Denver but was traveling through Grand Junction on Feb. 11 and Montrose on Feb. 12. His last known location was Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park on Feb. 13 at 7:20 a.m.

He was driving a white Kia Forte — a rental car with the Texas license plate number TXH4349.

Masters has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and a black hoodie. Masters stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone who was in contact with him, in the days leading up to Feb. 13 ,or has information about Masters' whereabouts is asked to contact Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park at 970-249-1914 ext. 436.