Lyons establishing itself as a popular summer destination

LYONS, Colo. — The small town of Lyons has established itself as a summer getaway. Located at the edge of the mountains, just 20 minutes from downtown Boulder, Lyons is not only a stopping point for visitors to and from Estes Park but is now a destination in its own right.

Tim Loadman, general manager of Wee Casa Tiny House Resort — right off the St. Vrain Creek — has witnessed a busy travel season firsthand.

“We’re in the middle of wedding season, so it’s back to back weddings all summer long,” Loadman said. “People book up to two years out. We're already booked through 2026 for all the key weekends, for sure.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Wee Casa is a Lyons resort where guests stay in one of 22 unique tiny homes.

Wee Casa is a resort where the guests stay not in hotel rooms, but one of their 22 on-site tiny homes. The homes have full kitchens and bathrooms, and there are community areas at the resort for people to congregate when outside of the tiny homes. One of the main draws, though, is the Town of Lyons itself.

“People want to come and have somewhere where they can get into town and feel like they're part of nature right across the street,” Loadman said. “I think there's a lot more diversity to what's going on here, the types of shops, the types of restaurants a very big live music hub.”

Planet Bluegrass hosts music festivals multiple times a year in the little town, just across the street from Wee Casa. Smaller venues along Main Street have live music most nights of the week throughout the busy months too.

Mark Milburn, a longtime Lyons resident and a bartender at Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, believes the town has a lot to offer.

“I think it's become more of a destination town,” Milburn said. “It has to do with hiking, mountain biking, river rafting, that kind of thing. It’s a fun place. There’s a lot of really good, positive people here, and the natural beauty.”