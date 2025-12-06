How you can help Les Schwab Tire Centers help families in need this Christmas

AURORA, Colo. — It’s the season of neighbors helping neighbors, and Les Schwab Tire Centers and Denver7 are teaming up once again to help make the holidays brighter for kids across Colorado.

This year marks the second annual Les Schwab & Denver7 Toy Drive, and donation bins are already filling up inside Les Schwab locations across Colorado.

“Our founder always taught us to not only be in business, but to be involved in making your community a better place,” said Jimmy Samdal, Northern Colorado area manager for Les Schwab. “This toy drive means so much to us because it allows us to partner with our customers, Denver7 viewers and the community to help make our communities a better place.”

Colorado shoppers can drop off new, unwrapped toys at any Les Schwab Tire Center now through Dec. 14. Financial donations can also be made through Denver7 Gives, which helps purchase additional gifts.

Les Schwab employees say they are already seeing strong community participation this year.

“Every toy, every donated item matters,” Samdal said. “It’s overwhelming to see how the community has jumped in to support this cause.”

Every donated toy is delivered to Volunteers of America Colorado, where staff sort and distribute gifts to children and families who would otherwise go without presents on Christmas morning.

“Those toys are brought to our VOA locations,” said Faustine Curry, vice president at Volunteers of America Colorado. “We find families, or families already in our programs, who would not get to enjoy Christmas otherwise. And those toys are distributed directly to them.”

Curry says the need is especially high this year, with families facing increased food prices, rising living expenses and delayed paychecks. Last year, VOA distributed more than 6,000 presents across the state, and they hope to serve even more families this year.

“One present might be something a parent can’t give otherwise,” Curry said. “That toy stays right in your community. It could go to your neighbor, you just don’t know who needs the help.”

Organizers say donations for toddlers and younger kids come in often, but they encourage Coloradans to think about older children and teens as well.

“That little spark you’re bringing by donating a toy can change a life,” Curry said.

The Les Schwab & Denver7 Toy Drive runs through Dec. 14. You can drop off toys at your local Les Schwab Tire Center. You can also donate financially through Denver7 Gives using the form at the end of this story. Just make sure to select the "Holiday Toy Drive 2025" campaign in the dropdown menu.

Not sure what to buy? Here are a few ideas by age group:

INFANT/TODDLER



Blocks

Toy vehicles, trains, etc.

Dolls and accessories

Bikes and riding toys

Art supplies

Early learning activity sets and games

AGES 5-7



Action figures

Legos/building sets

Puzzles

Board games

AGES 8+



Bikes, scooters, skateboards

Puzzles

Sport balls

Headphones/speakers

MP3 players

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community. To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

