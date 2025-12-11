Former Fremont County sheriff's deputy due in court Tuesday on excessive force accusations

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A former Fremont County Sheriff's Office deputy is due in court Tuesday on charges related to excessive force accusations, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Other deputies allegedly witnessed Luis Mora-Huerta, 62, use excessive force on a 57-year-old inmate and reported it to supervisors.

Coworkers accused Deputy Mora-Huerta of using a so-called "c-clamp" position on the inmate, putting his right hand on the inmate's neck while the inmate was up against a wall.

When the inmate said, "he's choking me," Deputy Mora-Huerta responded saying, "yes I am." Chokeholds are prohibited for peace officers, according to the CBI.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office fired Mora-Huerta Thursday following an internal affairs investigation.

A judge determined there was probable cause for an arrest warrant on December 2, according. to the CBI.

Mora-Huerta posted a $1,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday, December 16, for advisement. He faces charges of first-degree official misconduct, official oppression and harassment — all misdemeanors.