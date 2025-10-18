Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Federal shutdown threatens Colorado early childcare centers, putting 1,300 kids and their families at risk

DENVER — The ongoing federal government shutdown is putting critical early childhood education programs across Colorado at risk.

Heather Frenz, executive director of the Colorado Head Start Association, told Denver7 that 1,300 children across the state could lose access to early childhood education services if the shutdown continues into November.

Frenz said there are four Head Start programs at risk: Poudre School District, Thompson School District R2J, Community Partnership for Child Development, and Adams County. Those programs all have multiple locations.

She explained the programs may be forced to reduce services, close temporarily or seek emergency local funding if the shutdown drags on.

Warren Village in Denver

In Denver, Warren Village Early Learning relies on Head Start funding. CEO Ethan Hemming said the center receives around $9,000 per month from the program.

"The longer that shutdown goes on, we do get more nervous, and we really, really hope that folks can find a solution," said Hemming.

Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village

The Colorado Children's Campaign, a nonprofit advocacy organization, is also warning of potential impacts on the state's youngest.

"Head Start is an educational program, but it's also a safe place where families can leave their kids while they work," said Mathangi Subramanian, director of early childhood policy for Colorado Children's Campaign. "We're going to see impacts, not only on kids, but also on families who may have to miss out on days of work and important wages that support their kids in other ways."

Back at Warren Village, Hemming remains hopeful that lawmakers will resolve the impasse quickly, understanding the long-term consequences of disrupting early childhood education.

"This is an investment in the moment that pays off for the next 10 to 20 years," said Hemming. "And you may not see it, but I guarantee it will affect our society in the future."

