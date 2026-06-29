Evacuations ordered in Fremont County as wildfire burns

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire has burned through 43 acres south of Guffey in Fremont County and is 0% contained Monday morning, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple wildfires are burning across Colorado as much of the western portions of the state face a red flag warning.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR ABOUT WHAT'S BEING CALLED THE 11 FIRE:



Evacuations are ordered for a one-and-a-quarter-mile radius around High Park Rd/County Rd 352A.

Evacuees with animals may go to Pathfinder Park for shelter and assistance.

County Rd 69 and County Rd 11 (High Park Rd) northbound. County Rd 11 (High Park Rd) at mile marker 10 southbound is closed.

Fire is burning south of Guffey in Fremont County ner the southwest corner of Teller County

Fire has burned 43 acres as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday

The Bureau of Land Management took control of incident command for the 11 Fire, as of 7:00 a.m. Monday.

According to the Southern Park County Fire & EMS Facebook page, the fire is burning south of Guffey in Fremont County and was 43 acres in size, as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Have a look from up close at the scene in the video player below, to see what crews are dealing with.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said evacuations are ordered for a one-and-a-quarter-mile radius around High Park Rd/County Rd 352A. There has been a large wind shift, according to the the sheriff's office.

Community member Taylor Sheaffer shared images from Rita the Rock Prowler, as smoke can be seen looking out over the valley.

Talor Sheaffer 11 Fire burning in Fremont County on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Those evacuated, both people and animals, can take refuge at Pathfinder Park in Florence.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller counties, click here.