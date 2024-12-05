Drug overdose deaths statewide lag behind downward trend nationally, CDPHE finds

DENVER — Nationally, we're seeing a downward trend in drug overdose deaths and some health leaders are looking into why that may be, and what the numbers look like in Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said a big part is getting opioid overdose reversal drugs like naloxone out to communities, and increasing access to fentanyl test strips.

The department suggests using funding to help combat the crisis, instead of focusing on just prosecuting people.

More can be done though, like focusing on rural areas.

Vanessa Bernal, with CDPHE, said those areas have unique challenges — like fewer available treatment resources.

She said that's why the department has been working on improving access to substance use treatment, with services like mobile health units that go into those communities and target who's struggling.

The units travel to 32 counties, Bernal said.

Between July 2023 and June 2024, CDPHE reports close to 1,200 opioid overdose deaths among Coloradans. If you're looking at just fentanyl overdose deaths in that same time period, it's 962.

Drug trends in Colorado and other western states do tend to lag behind national trends, according to Bernal.

Without considering the data CDPHE has left to process for 2024, which Bernal said is around four months, the agency is reporting a 1% decline in drug overdose deaths.