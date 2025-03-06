Despite contract termination, Medicaid transport provider MedRide allowed to operate in Colorado – for now

DENVER — MedRide, a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service that provides rides to Medicaid patients, can continue to do its job in Colorado despite the state ending its contract with the company last month.

The move from Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) came just days after the company's contract was suspended. MedRide took that suspension to court and was allowed to resume its services at the time.

In a statement, HCPF accused MedRide of "consistently [failing] to meet numerous state and federal regulations, jeopardizing the health and safety of Health First Colorado members."

“I want to reiterate that HCPF’s top priorities are the safety and well-being of Health First Colorado members and the sound stewardship of our safety net coverage programs,” said HCPF Medicaid Director Adela Flores-Brennan.



Following the termination, MedRide issued a statement saying it was appealing the state's decision through the Colorado Attorney General's Office to remedy the situation.

“Despite MedRide’s multiple attempts to complete HCPF’s due process for revalidation and credentialing, HCPF continues to be unresponsive and TransDev has rejected MedRide’s submission to certify its vehicles,” said Henry Baskerville, equity partner at Fortis Law Partners, which represents MedRide. “That’s not just my client claiming that’s what happened, we have email documentation that proves this."

A copy of the notice of termination from HCPF showed that since Nov. 6, 2024, MedRide has submitted claims that were denied for the following reasons:



The member was not eligible on the date of service;

The claim was for a duplicative service;

The member birth date did not match the member ID; and

The service was not covered by the member’s benefit plan.

On Wednesday, however, a public relations firm that represents MedRide sent a statement to Denver7 saying the transportation service had been granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Feb. 19 to pause the contract termination pending a court hearing scheduled for March 17.

“This extension permits MedRide to continue operating in full compliance with the state of Colorado,” according to Katie Lindquist, the director of client services for Dovetail Solutions.

That court hearing will determine whether MedRide will be able to continue operating in the state “while the legal process proceeds,” Lindquist said.