Medicaid transportation provider MedRide allowed to resume service in Colorado

DENVER – MedRide, a non-emergent medical transportation (NEMT) service used by tens of thousands of people to get them to and from medical appoints and which was suspended by the state over fraud concerns last week, was allowed to resume service Monday after the company took the suspension to court.

“As of today, the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing has officially lifted the suspension on MedRide’s Medicaid services,” said a spokesperson for MedRide in a statement to Denver7, adding that while the suspension has been lifted, MedRide is “working closely with TransDev and HCPF to be fully reinstated as a Medicaid transportation service provider and resume its Medicaid service offerings.”

Customers who rely on the service contacted Denver7 Investigates after opening the company’s website on Friday to find that their Medicaid transportation was “temporarily unavailable.”

The notice came after the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HPCF) suspended the company's contract.

HCPF issued the notice of suspension to MedRide on Jan. 31, alerting the company that the suspension would take effect on Feb. 7 as they investigated all NEMT providers in the state for alleged fraud across the industry.

Records obtained by Denver7 Investigates show HCPF issued MedRide a corrective action plan on Nov. 5, 2024, citing "sufficient deficiencies," including claims with missing signatures, dates, and times.

The state had tightened requirements for NEMT providers following "fraud, waste, and abuse" concerns in 2023.

In response, a MedRide official said Monday that the “goalposts of HCPF’s revalidation and credentialing process, managed by TransDev, to transport Medicaid patients have continued to shift, and said that even though the suspension was lifted, “MedRide’s resumption of Medicaid services has faced continuous delays from TransDev and HCPF.”

The statement continued, “Since May 2024, MedRide has provided multiple status updates, resubmitted credentialing forms and has attempted to follow up with TransDev and HCPF, with sporadic responses.”

After Friday’s suspension, MedRide took Colorado to court and filed an appeal and temporary restraining order against the HCPF.

“The Medicaid patients are the ones who are truly hurt the most by this process,” said MedRide president and owner, Greg Harriman, in a statement. “These patients depend on us to maintain their health and wellbeing, and our focus remains on resolving this issue quickly so we can continue to provide this service to those who need it most.”

Officials said they are actively working with TransDev and HCPF to be reinstated as a Medicaid transportation service provider.

A spokesperson said they would continue to keep the public updated once the credentialing and revalidation process are complete.

