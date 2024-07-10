CPW finds body Tuesday morning near the west boat ramp at John Martin Reservoir State Park

HASTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife found a body Tuesday morning at the John Martin Reservoir State Park.

An abandoned truck and trailer was reported to CPW around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said, and what looked like a body was seen floating face down in the water.

The man CPW found was not wearing a life jacket. Crews used SONAR to scan the area for any more potential victims, which none were found.

The Bent County Coroner will work to identify the man who was found in the water and determine his official cause of death.

"It is awful to see a life lost so tragically," park manager Dan Kirmer said, sharing his condolences with the victim's family and friends.

The state is on track to surpass the 2022 record of water-related deaths, CPW said. 42 people died in 2022.

As of July 5, 15 people lost their lives in Colorado's waterways.

