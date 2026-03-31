Colorado’s ban on hand-held cellphone use has led to a near 5% drop in distracted driving, data shows

DENVER — A recent Colorado law that bans the use of hand-held devices while behind the wheel has led to a reduction in distracted driving across the state and improved safety on Colorado roads.

Those are the findings by software company Cambridge Mobile Telematics, which found that distracted driving in the state declined by 4.7% compared to 2024, and dropped by 8.3% in the first month since the law went into effect a year ago.

The company used data collected through smartphone apps and cellphone sensors to arrive at its findings. In a news release Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Transportation said the software company estimates SB24-065, also known as the “hands-free law,” helped prevent nearly 600 crashes, more than 400 injuries and 6 fatalities statewide since last year.

The findings add to mounting evidence that the law is working as intended. In March of last year, Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden reported the Colorado State Patrol issued fewer citations compared to 2024 in just the first two months since its implementation.



Denver7 spoke to Colorado lawmakers in 2024 about why the law was desperately needed. You can read that report here or view it in the video player below:

Putting the brakes on Colorado's ban of hand-held phones while driving ‘not an option anymore’

More recent data from the CSP shows enforcement is making a difference, the CDOT spokesperson said.

In 2025, troopers investigated 3,778 crashes involving inattentive drivers – a nearly 9% decrease from 2024, a CDOT official said. The law also led to a 216% increase in citations for drivers using an electronic device while driving compared to 2024, according to CSP data.

“The increase in citations shows that troopers are actively enforcing Colorado’s hands-free law and holding distracted drivers accountable,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “But enforcement alone isn’t the goal — we want drivers to change their behavior. When drivers keep their hands off their cellphones and their eyes on the road, everyone is safer.”

On the eve of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, CDOT officials reminded drivers that “even small distractions behind the wheel can have serious consequences.”

“Colorado’s hands-free law is helping change habits, but it only works if drivers commit to it,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a prepared statement. “When you’re behind the wheel, nothing on your phone is more important than getting everyone home safely.”

CDOT is encouraging all drivers to use hands-free accessories such as dashboard mounts, Bluetooth systems or built-in vehicle technology such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to stay compliant with the law and keep their focus on the road.

Failure to follow the law can result in a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense, with repeat offenders facing higher fines and additional license suspension points.

First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory such as Bluetooth headset, dashboard mounts, CarPlay and Android auto phone systems.

The law includes exemptions for people who are reporting emergencies and those in parked vehicles.