Colorado Task Force 1 searching grounds of Camp Mystic following Texas flooding

Devastating flooding in Central Texas over the weekend has left nearly 100 people dead and dozens still missing. (Scripps News)
A Colorado-based team is still helping with search efforts in Texas after the deadly flash flooding earlier this month.

The team is made up of more than 80 members, including some from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

Colorado Task Force 1 posted an update saying, the group is now working with a task force out of Tennessee to search the grounds of Camp Mystic, the all girls Christian camp where 27 campers and counselors were killed.

Crews said the damage and debris there is significant.

And the task force is still working to search for missing people and clear all of the debris.

Colorado Task Force 1 deployed the team to Texas on Monday, July 7 to help.

Scripps News Group, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy. So far, viewers across the United States have raised more than $115,000 for relief.

To donate, just text FLOODING to 50155. Every dollar that is donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

