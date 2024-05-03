Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to rollover crash along Old Stage Road Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a rollover crash Friday morning.

The rollover occurred around 6 a.m. along Old Stage Road in Colorado Springs.

The wreck happened along Old Stage Road at Compass Point, according to CSFD. Multiple crews responded, the department said.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but one person was trapped as a result. The department said that person was extricated, and taken to a nearby hospital.

The department did not provide an update on the person's condition.