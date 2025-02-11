Colorado seeing 'very high' flu activity: CDC

PARKER, Colo. — If it seems like everyone in your life is getting sick, you're not alone. Colorado is experiencing "very high" flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) weekly report.

According to the CDC, the state saw "very high" activity between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1. Colorado has teetered between "high" and "very high" flu activity since the beginning of the year.



You can review the CDC's weekly influenza surveillance report through this link

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Mark Montano, the medical director for CareNow Urgent Care, said people typically associate the flu with the holidays.

“I think people often think about flu season being around Thanksgiving and Christmas time,” said Montano. “Really that's when flu season is just getting started.”

Data from the CDC shows flu activity typically peaks between December and February.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Montano said the flu is a serious illness. Every year in the United States, between 25,000 and 50,000 people die from influenza. So far, there have been roughly 13,000 deaths this flu season.

“Oftentimes we call any illness the flu, but really influenza is a certain virus, or several viruses, that cause cough, fevers, runny nose, body aches, and it can be really serious,” said Montano. “The flu vaccine, although it may not prevent 100% of the cases, it reduces the risks that you might be hospitalized.”

It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Studies show this year's flu vaccine has about a 33% success rate at preventing sickness from the flu. The main purpose of this vaccine, however, is not to prevent the flu but to make it less severe if you do contract the virus.

“It's really meant to lessen those symptoms and keep patients, especially patients who might have more medical conditions, out of the hospital and out of the ICU,” said Montano.

Even if you are vaccinated against influenza, you should go to the doctor immediately if you start feeling flu symptoms like cough, runny nose, fever, or body aches.

“There are some medicines called antivirals, and if you get those started early, usually within the first 48 hours, that can reduce the symptoms [and] the severity and help you feel better sooner,” said Montano.