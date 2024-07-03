Colorado Parks and Wildlife out in droves over the Fourth of July weekend enforcing "Operation Dry Water"

CHERRY CREEK — The yearly crackdown of "Operation Dry Water" starts on the Fourth of July, with the goal of educating people on the importance of remaining sober behind the wheel of a boat.

The campaign runs year-round, with enforcement heavier this time of year.

"Operating a vessel is just like operating a car. There are rules of the road that they call them. So, there are different navigation rules that you have to do, there are different safety aspects that you have to do," Brian Phillips, statewide marine investigator and boating education training coordinator, said.

So far this year, Phillips said the state has seen 26 water fatalities.

"Which is a record for us at this point in time. Our previous record was 2022. At Fourth of July weekend that year, we were at 20 fatalities and we ended up at 42 total. So we’re on track to unfortunately break that record this year," Phillips said.

That's just one reason why you may see a ranger pull up to your boat this weekend. They'll be making sure you have all the legal essentials like life vests, licenses and fire extinguishers.

If you don't, Phillips said you could be fined. You have to have one life vest for every person on board, and you could be fined $100 for each one you don't have.

Some violations could even result in an arrest.

"If it’s an arrest it’s probably because we did find an impaired person operating the boat itself," Phillips said.

Another reminder from officials — The speed limit on the water is 40 mph.