Colorado man wins $1 million in St. Patrick's Day Powerball drawing, Colorado Lottery announces Thursday

A Colorado man won $1 million in the St. Patrick's Day Powerball drawing, the Colorado Lottery announced Thursday.

Sean S. received the life-changing message from a notification on his phone. He told his dad and his wife first. She responded by saying, "You're messing with me."

Sean told the Colorado Lottery, he plans to invest some of his winnings to move up his retirement timeline and possibly make some home improvements. He would love to buy a Corvette too.

"But since I have two kids, maybe just a new Tahoe. It's functional," Sean said.

He bought his winning ticket at Winners Corner off N. Main Street in Pueblo. Sean told the Colorado Lottery, he always plays the same numbers. He bought a Quick Pick ticket just hours before his grandfather died in 2018. Ever since, he's used the numbers 11-18-23-38-60 when he plays the lottery.

During the St. Patrick's Day drawing, he matched five numbers, just missing the Powerball.

Since no one won the jackpot yet, it continues to climb. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday, March 22 is worth $444 million.

However, four other people were still big winners recently in Colorado. One person in Denver won $2 million in the March 19 drawing and someone in Longmont won $100,000. The week before, there was a $1 million winner in Loveland and a $100,000 winner in Rangely.