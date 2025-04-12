Colorado issues first psilocybin license to healing center in downtown Denver

DENVER — The State of Colorado has issued its first psilocybin license to a healing center in downtown Denver.

The Center Origin along Blake Street is the first to receive a license through the Colorado Department of Revenue's Natural Medicine Division.

Denver7 The Center Origin's state license

As of Friday, April 11, state data shows four other micro facilities are now licensed and 16 other facilities — 8 standard and 8 micro — have pending applications. One product manufacturer license has been approved, but so far, no testing facilities have been licensed.

The state began accepting applications from those wanting to provide psychedelic therapy services on Dec. 31, 2024.

Voters approved the legalization of certain psychedelic mushrooms in November 2022. Colorado is the second state after Oregon to launch a psychedelic therapy program.

"I'm very happy to be the first," said Elizabeth Cooke, founder and CEO of The Center Origin. "Maybe also just showing the world what it can be."

Before a session, Cooke said clients undergo a safety screening, outline their goals, and are matched with a clinical facilitator.

The average session lasts six to eight hours and is monitored by one of the center's licensed facilitators.

"There are some people that really just want to come in, and they're asking sort of age-old questions," explained Cooke.

Denver7 One of the four treatment rooms at The Center Origin.

Cooke acknowledged there were some bumps when breaking into this new industry.

"One of the things that concerns me most, really, is that there's a huge underground market, and people can buy psychedelics and psychedelic mushrooms online and they could be by themselves," said Cooke.

Cooke hopes her therapy center provides a safe space.

The average session costs around $3,500, a cost Cooke explained in this way.

"If you're in psychotherapy for a long time, or you're on medication, those costs are ongoing and there's no end in sight. This is kind of a one-and-done," she said.

But not everyone is buying in. Luke Niforatos, chairman of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, believes these healing centers pose a public safety risk.

"The idea that we're just going to let federally illegal corporations grow or produce these products and just assume that they're medicine and going to help when we don't even know what dosage is required to help is frankly crazy," he said.

For now, Cooke is waiting for a testing facility to receive a state license. Until then, she can't get the one thing at the heart of her business: the mushrooms.

Cooke hopes to open her doors sometime this month.

"This is what healing looks like. It's natural, plant-based medicine. It's organic, and it's comfortable," said Cooke.