Colorado is returning $8 million in unclaimed funds

DENVER — Colorado, you have some money coming to you.

The Colorado Department of the Treasury is mailing $8 million in unclaimed property to 12,000 Coloradans.

The checks will arrive in the next few weeks and can be cashed immediately without further action.

Twice yearly, companies transfer assets to the Department of Treasury when they can't locate the owners. The state said it currently holds more than $2 billion in unclaimed funds owed to 15 million people or entities.

State Treasurer Dave Young said this round of checks includes some sizeable payouts.

"I've heard the director of the program say that we have some million-dollar claims," said Young.

The state said since this program began in 1987, it has returned $765 million, including nearly $78 million last year. An estimated one in 10 Coloradans has unclaimed property with the state.

You can check to see if you are owed any money at Colorado.Findyourunclaimedproperty.com.