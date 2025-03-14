Colorado grocery stores turn to Grade B eggs to beat egg shortage

DENVER — Colorado’s egg farmers are working to bounce back from a nationwide bird flu outbreak that's sent egg prices soaring.

“We're getting better. We'll probably be at 60% production rate by the first of July,” said Colorado Egg Producers executive director Bill Scebbi.

As consumers scramble to find the best deals, some retailers are finding different ways to keep eggs stocked on shelves, including turning to Grade B eggs.

Typically, most eggs in stores are Grade A or AA, which have thicker, firmer whites, rounder yolks, and no blemishes on the shell. Grade B eggs have more watery whites, flatter yolks, and potential impurities on the shell.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Grade B eggs are seldom found in retail stores. Instead, they are usually used to make liquid, frozen and dried egg products.

But Grade B eggs have been making more appearances on grocery store shelves as of late. Nevada lawmakers, for instance, recently passed a temporary order allowing for the sale of Grade B quality eggs in stores.

The difference in grade does not mean these eggs are any less nutritious.

“Small differences in nutritional value, not enough to even mention. It's really the appeal of the egg,” explained Dr. Jennifer Bolton, a professor of nutrition with the Metropolitan State University of Denver. "Using those in a breakfast casserole or a breakfast scramble is a great idea. Good source of protein, great way to start your day [while still keeping] an eye on the food budget."

The Grade B eggs we spotted on the shelves of some King Soopers stores in the Denver metro area were several dollars cheaper. But these aren't necessarily Grade B eggs, according to Scebbi.

“When the markets get our cartons of eggs, and there are damaged eggs in the cartons, they then get to repackage those eggs, and right now, they're placing them in a Grade B packaging,” said Scebbi.

In other words, don’t let the label fool you. The eggs inside these particular cartons are most likely Grade A or AA eggs for a much cheaper price.

“The undamaged eggs are the same quality as Grade A eggs, they are simply repackaged. This best practice allows us to cut down on food waste and offer additional value to our customers,” added a King Soopers spokesperson.

Whichever way you crack it, Grade B eggs are a great way to save money as egg production continues to stabilize.

According to the latest USDA report released on Friday, the national average wholesale price of eggs dropped for the third week in a row to $4.15 per dozen.